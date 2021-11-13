Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Issues Earnings Results

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Solutions International had a negative net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 706.96%.

Shares of PSIX stock remained flat at $$4.48 during trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. Power Solutions International has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets.

