PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $19,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 199.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in PPG Industries by 94.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $161.64 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.