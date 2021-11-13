PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at JMP Securities

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PRA Group stock opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.34. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $449,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,238 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 34,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

