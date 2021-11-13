Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Announces Earnings Results

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PRLD traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $95.38.

PRLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 1,700 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $59,823.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $550,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 57,033 shares of company stock worth $2,060,955. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,091 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Prelude Therapeutics worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

