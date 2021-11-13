Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) PT Raised to C$18.50 at Scotiabank

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PVG. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Pretium Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 7.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 137,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,451,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 315,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

