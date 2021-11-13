Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$15.50 to C$18.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. 112,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,339,394 shares.The stock last traded at $14.65 and had previously closed at $14.52.

PVG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

