Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,212,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 186,957 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.53% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $80,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,522,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,984,000 after buying an additional 87,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after buying an additional 56,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after buying an additional 177,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,379,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,952,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.9% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,120,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,563,000 after buying an additional 319,731 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $36.36 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.71 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

