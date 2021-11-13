Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,771 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of Carrier Global worth $68,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

NYSE CARR opened at $56.12 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

