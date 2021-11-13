Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $78,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,023,000 after purchasing an additional 79,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,025,000 after acquiring an additional 249,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,553 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after acquiring an additional 864,694 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $148.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.35. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $117.68 and a one year high of $169.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.08.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.