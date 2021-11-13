Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $73.13 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 732,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $73,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,346,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $146.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.83 and a 12 month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

