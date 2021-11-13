Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $82.71 Million Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 78,828 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $82,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $5,346,000. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 166.7% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $136.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.33. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.87.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,130 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.85.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

