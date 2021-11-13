Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 85 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 10.26% of Winmark worth $71,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 97.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 11.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the first quarter valued at $215,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Winmark alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $259.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.86 and its 200-day moving average is $205.80. The stock has a market cap of $942.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $165.82 and a 1-year high of $276.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $7.95 per share. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $766,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 5,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.66, for a total value of $1,139,437.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,608 shares of company stock worth $6,043,376 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.