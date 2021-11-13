Private Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,165 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Amundi bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $541,277,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 877.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

Shares of UNP opened at $242.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $244.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

