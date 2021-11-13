Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 3.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

COST stock opened at $517.17 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $520.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.