Private Asset Management Inc. Has $15.25 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.1% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 38,678 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 95,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.70. The company has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

