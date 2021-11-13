Private Asset Management Inc. Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $289.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.09. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $208.08 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

