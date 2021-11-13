Private Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,166 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,590 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.1% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 822,164 shares of company stock worth $226,991,407. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock opened at $306.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.84. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $300.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.14.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

