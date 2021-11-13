ProBit Token (PROB) Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last Week

ProBit Token (CURRENCY:PROB) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. ProBit Token has a total market capitalization of $19.23 million and $60,786.00 worth of ProBit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProBit Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ProBit Token has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00052858 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000606 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.48 or 0.00227079 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011222 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004138 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
ProBit Token Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “PROB is a utility token native to ProBit Exchange. PROB provides benefits for traders including discounts and privileges on the platform. “
ProBit Token Coin Trading
