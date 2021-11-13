Procore Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PCOR) Lock-Up Period Will End on November 16th

Procore Technologies’ (NASDAQ:PCOR) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, November 16th. Procore Technologies had issued 9,470,000 shares in its public offering on May 20th. The total size of the offering was $634,490,000 based on an initial share price of $67.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $88.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $150,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Crigman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $3,639,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,706,565 shares of company stock worth $158,879,715.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $781,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,908,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 99.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,648,000 after purchasing an additional 449,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

