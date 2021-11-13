Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,629,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,116,432. Progenity has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $7.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31.

Get Progenity alerts:

PROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Progenity in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens downgraded Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progenity by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 122,531 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Progenity by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Progenity by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.