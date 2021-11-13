Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MeridianLink Inc. is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc. is based in Costa Mesa, Calif. “

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

MLNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Project Angel Parent from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Project Angel Parent from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.28.

MLNK stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Project Angel Parent has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $68.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Project Angel Parent will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Project Angel Parent news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Project Angel Parent (MLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.