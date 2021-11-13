Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Lowered by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,924 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,403,582,000 after purchasing an additional 753,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,758,000 after purchasing an additional 543,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,556,000 after acquiring an additional 327,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,777,000 after acquiring an additional 325,597 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $148.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $149.92.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.47.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

