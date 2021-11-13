Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Announces Earnings Results

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) posted its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 337,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,175. Prometheus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) by 888.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

