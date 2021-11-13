Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Announces Earnings Results

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) posted its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 337,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,175. Prometheus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
