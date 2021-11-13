ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $16.62

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.62, but opened at $16.16. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 212,466 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $978,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $6,595,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 204.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

