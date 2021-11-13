ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury makes up approximately 1.7% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,268,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TBT opened at $17.39 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

