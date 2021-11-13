Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Proximus has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

