Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Issues Earnings Results

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBIP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. 6,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. Prudential Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prudential Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 8,147.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Prudential Bancorp worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

