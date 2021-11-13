Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $262.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $198.62 and a 12-month high of $264.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.45 and a 200 day moving average of $245.94.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

