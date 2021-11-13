Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,912 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of NOV worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 370.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth $49,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 152.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth $128,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

