Prudential Financial Inc. Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,906 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.40.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $134.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

