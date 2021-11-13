Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 297,069 NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 297,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NETSTREIT by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $936.46 million, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 470.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on NTST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

