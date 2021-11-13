Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,688 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Worthington Industries worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WOR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $56.82 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

