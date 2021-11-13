Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 20,613 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,613 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $16,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 443,991 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 33.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 113.4% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 198,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $51.06 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.99.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

