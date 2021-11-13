Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PUK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:PUK opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72. Prudential has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 2,913.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,865,000 after acquiring an additional 548,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 19.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,518,000 after acquiring an additional 423,164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after acquiring an additional 397,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 19.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 185,567 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the third quarter worth approximately $3,317,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

