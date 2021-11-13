Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 711,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 654.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 575,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 498,993 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 974,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 19.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

DOC opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

