Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter worth $774,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $785,000. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Mcneill acquired 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $344,498.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,696 shares of company stock valued at $363,254. Insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $31.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Equities analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

