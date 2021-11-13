Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $904,823.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

