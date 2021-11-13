Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 27,418 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,418 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Haemonetics by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Haemonetics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

HAE stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.