Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,937 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Royce Value Trust worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 71.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the second quarter worth $165,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the second quarter worth $199,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $30,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,288. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT opened at $19.81 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

