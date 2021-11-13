Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,271 Shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,271 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SB Financial Group were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 454,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $133.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.20.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

