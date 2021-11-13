PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 24102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,173,000 after acquiring an additional 161,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

