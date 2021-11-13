PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 24102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05).
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,173,000 after acquiring an additional 161,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66.
About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)
PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
