Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Cut to Hold at Truist Securities

Truist Securities downgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Purple Innovation by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Purple Innovation by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.