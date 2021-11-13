Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group cut Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Purple Innovation from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. The company has a market cap of $891.38 million, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 16.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 106,356 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 313.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after buying an additional 465,143 shares during the period.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

