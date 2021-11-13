Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock Price Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) fell 5.2% on Thursday after Wedbush downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a sell rating. Wedbush now has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00. Purple Innovation traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $13.75. 65,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,183,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 313.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after purchasing an additional 465,143 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.38 million, a P/E ratio of 148.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

