Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Issued By Wedbush

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Dream Finders Homes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17.

DFH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of DFH stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $521,939.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753 over the last three months. Insiders own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

