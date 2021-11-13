Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hostess Brands, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hostess Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

