Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Cut by SVB Leerink

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BioNTech in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $13.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $14.48. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.29.

BioNTech stock opened at $238.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of -1.22. BioNTech has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $464.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $45,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

