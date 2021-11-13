Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Issued By Truist Securiti

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Krispy Kreme in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Krispy Kreme’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

DNUT opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 382,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $5,842,308.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,531,326 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,768 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,673,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,629,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,561,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,576,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,371,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.