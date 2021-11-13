Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical device company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

CSII has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

CSII stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.79 and a beta of 0.88. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 176.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 88,023 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth $2,305,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.