Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Issued By KeyCorp

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NYSE:KRP opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 313,720 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,236,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 173,984 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 145,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 143,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

